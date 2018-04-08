Failed Presidential Candidate John McCain Urges United States to Rejoin Trans-Pacific Partnership

It’s easy to punish #China. It’s a lot harder to hold it truly accountable and change its behavior. That requires a real strategy and positive trade agenda, which is why the US should rejoin the #TPP11. — John McCain (@SenJohnMcCain) April 6, 2018

“It’s easy to punish China. It’s a lot harder to hold it truly accountable and change its behavior,” the senator wrote on Twitter. “That requires a real strategy and positive trade agenda, which is why the US should rejoin the #TPP11.”

TPP-11 is the new version of the free trade partnership in Asia after Trump withdrew from the deal because it wasn’t fair to the United States. – READ MORE

