Failed Presidential Candidate John McCain Urges United States to Rejoin Trans-Pacific Partnership

Failed Presidential Candidate Senator John Mccain Advised President Donald Trump To Rejoin The Trans-pacific Partnership Trade Deal.

“It’s easy to punish China. It’s a lot harder to hold it truly accountable and change its behavior,” the senator wrote on Twitter. “That requires a real strategy and positive trade agenda, which is why the US should rejoin the #TPP11.”

TPP-11 is the new version of the free trade partnership in Asia after Trump withdrew from the deal because it wasn’t fair to the United States. – READ MORE

Breitbart

 

