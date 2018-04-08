Politics
Failed Presidential Candidate John McCain Urges United States to Rejoin Trans-Pacific Partnership
Failed Presidential Candidate Senator John Mccain Advised President Donald Trump To Rejoin The Trans-pacific Partnership Trade Deal.
It’s easy to punish #China. It’s a lot harder to hold it truly accountable and change its behavior. That requires a real strategy and positive trade agenda, which is why the US should rejoin the #TPP11.
— John McCain (@SenJohnMcCain) April 6, 2018
“It’s easy to punish China. It’s a lot harder to hold it truly accountable and change its behavior,” the senator wrote on Twitter. “That requires a real strategy and positive trade agenda, which is why the US should rejoin the #TPP11.”
TPP-11 is the new version of the free trade partnership in Asia after Trump withdrew from the deal because it wasn’t fair to the United States. – READ MORE
Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!
Failed presidential candidate Senator John McCain advised President Donald Trump to rejoin the Trans-pacific partnership trade deal.