FAIL: This Ben Rhodes tweet about Trump and Kim Jong Un aged TERRIBLY

North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un crossed the border into South Korea for a summit meeting with Moon Jae-in.

It was a historic moment — something that hasn’t happened since the end of the Korean war. As of now, President Trump is still planning to meet with Kim Jong Un sometime this year.

About seven months ago, Ben Rhodes, former Obama deputy national security adviser, had this warning about Trump’s rhetoric about North Korea. – READ MORE

Nostradamus he ain't!

