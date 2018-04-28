FAIL: This Ben Rhodes tweet about Trump and Kim Jong Un aged TERRIBLY

North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un crossed the border into South Korea for a summit meeting with Moon Jae-in.

Historic: Kim Jong Un crosses border into South Korea for summit https://t.co/94TrXbAwwm — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) April 27, 2018

It was a historic moment — something that hasn’t happened since the end of the Korean war. As of now, President Trump is still planning to meet with Kim Jong Un sometime this year.

Every taunt back and forth between Trump and Kim Jong Un makes deescalation and diplomacy less possible. — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) September 22, 2017

About seven months ago, Ben Rhodes, former Obama deputy national security adviser, had this warning about Trump’s rhetoric about North Korea. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1