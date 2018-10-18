FAIL: Americans Now MORE Skeptical Of Women Claiming Sexual Harassment After Year Of #MeToo

A survey from YouGov and the Economist shows after a year of the hashtag, Americans are shifting toward those accused without due process.

In November 2017, 28% of American adults said “men who sexually harassed women 20 years ago should not lose their jobs today.” As of September 2018, 36% now say the same. Men, women, and Trump voters have all seen increases in their responses, while fewer Clinton voters feel the same.

On the question of whether “false accusations of sexual assault are a bigger problem than unreported assaults,” a larger percentage of each of the above four categories now agree. Women and Trump supporters in particular now see false accusations as more of a problem. In November 2017, 10% of women and 20% of Trump supporters said false accusations were a bigger problem. Now, 15% of women and 35% of Trump supporters say the same.

When asked if “women who complain about sexual harassment cause more problems than they solve,” men actually showed no change, with about 31% agreeing now and in November 2017. More women, Trump supporters, and even Clinton supporters, agree with the statement.- READ MORE