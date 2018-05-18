‘Facts Work, Why Don’t You Get Some’: Tucker Battles NM Candidate Who Said ‘F*** the NRA’ (VIDEO)

Tucker Carlson got into a fiery debate with a U.S. House candidate in New Mexico who aired an advertisement in which he said “f— the NRA,” as Carlson asked the candidate whether he actually knew gun control policy or the organization itself.

Pat Davis, who is seeking an Albuquerque-area seat, said the National Rifle Association’s “pro-gun policies resulted in dead children, dead mothers and dead fathers.”

Carlson asked if it degrades Davis, a former cop himself, that he used an obscenity in a political ad.– READ MORE

