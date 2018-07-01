Fact-Check Scorns ‘Girl From the Bronx’ Socialist Icon, Actually Grew Up in 8th Wealthiest County

Obama expertly swept his time studying overseas and living in idyllic Hawaii under the rug, and instead presented himself as a product of inner city Chicago. It wasn’t all a lie, but neither was it entirely the truth.

It seems Ocasio-Cortez is taking a page from the same playbook, with the Bronx replacing Obama’s Chicago. She’s trying hard to tout her scrappy upbringing and “woman of the people” image, with one glaring problem: She didn’t grow up so blue collar after all.

“Well, you know, the president is from Queens, and with all due respect — half of my district is from Queens — I don’t think he knows how to deal with a girl from the Bronx,” Ocasio-Cortez recently declared to Stephen Colbert, according to Breitbart News.

“I wasn’t born to a wealthy or powerful family — mother from Puerto Rico, dad from the South Bronx. I was born in a place where your ZIP code determines your destiny,” she insisted.

“Around the age of five, Alexandria’s architect father Sergio Ocasio moved the family from the ‘planned community’ of Parkchester in the Bronx to a home in Yorktown Heights, a wealthy suburb in Westchester County,” Breitbart reported.

The median salary for an architect today is about $77,000 a year. It was just as respected and well-paid of a profession when she was a child.

“In a 1999 profile of the area, when Ocasio-Cortez would have been ten years old, the [New York Times] lauded Yorktown Heights’ ‘diversity of housing in a scenic setting’ – complete with two golf courses,” Breitbart continued. Sounds rough.

“The paper quoted Linda Cooper, the town supervisor, describing Yorktown as ‘a folksy area where people can come, kick off their shoes, wander around, sit in a cafe, listen to a concert in the park, or go to the theater,’” the news outlet explained. – READ MORE

