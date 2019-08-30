Fact Check: No, Trump Will Not Strip U.S. Military Kids of Their Citizenship

The latest rule issued by the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) agency will not strip the children of U.S. citizen service members and diplomats of their American citizenship despite false claims by the establishment media and Democrats.

After USCIS issued guidelines on the children born abroad to U.S. citizen parents and non-U.S. citizen parents serving overseas, the establishment media and bureaucrats rushed to claim that Trump is stripping citizenship from the children of American service members.

Former United States Director of National Intelligence James Clapper called the new rule “a serious breach of trust and faith and the government.” Likewise, an NBC News journalist had to issue a correction after claiming children of service members on deployment would be stripped of citizenship.

In an exclusive interview with SiriusXM Patriot’s Breitbart News Tonight, Center for Immigration Studies Director of Policy Jessica Vaughan corrected the record, noting that the new rule is designed to make sure that the beneficiaries of birthright citizenship and birth tourism are not allowed to simply pass down their U.S. citizenship to their foreign children.

"Basically what this rule is saying is that the government is no longer going to rubber-stamp citizenship for kids born to citizens who have not lived in the United States if those kids have also not lived in the United States," Vaughan said.