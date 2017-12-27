Fact Check: No, “Chocolate Jimmies” Were Not Named After Jim Crow

“Chocolate jimmies” is the name given to the elongated chocolate sprinkles on donuts, cakes, ice creams, and other sweets. They’re a childhood favorite of many Americans.

Controversy about these confections has surfaced periodically in the past few years, with some liberals claiming that the sprinkles themselves are a callback to the Jim Crow-era United States. Their brown color matches the blackface that actors playing a stereotypical black man named Jim Crow would wear, or so the argument goes.

Since liberals all seem to have diminished problem-solving skills as well as a general disconnect with reality, brown sprinkles nicknamed jimmies, in the liberal mind, have a direct and damning connection to a dark era in American history. No shred of proof is needed for this to be accepted and pushed as fact by the left.

Is it racist to call sprinkles "Jimmies?" @Raykris1 weighs in on language and relationships https://t.co/4KHIjtODil pic.twitter.com/E4foY1QRvO — Bloomsbury Food (@BloomsburyFood) August 3, 2016

The truth is a lot less racist than leftists would have you believe. As The Boston Globe reported some years ago, the exact origin of the term “jimmies” is murky, but the idea that racism was involved is a non-starter. The first known reference to the candy was in 1930, a time when, as the Globe points out, American racism was not hidden in any way:

“Whatever the source of the name …,” the Globe writes, “nothing in the record suggests that jimmies was ever racially tinged. If it had been, it’s not likely anyone would have been coy about it, as racist brand names and artwork were unremarkable in the 1930s and ’40s.” – READ MORE

