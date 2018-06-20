Fact Check: ‘Caged’ Child Photo Is Not What Immigration Advocates Claim

A Photo Is Making The Rounds On Social Media Of A Little Boy Stuck Inside A Cage And Which Many Immigration Advocates Say Is A Depiction Of How The Trump Administration’s “zero Tolerance” Policy Is Separating Kids From Their Families. However, Many People Sharing The Photo Are Unaware Of Its Original Context.

This is what happens when a government believes people are “illegal.” Kids in cages. pic.twitter.com/OAnvr9cl3P — Jose Antonio Vargas (@joseiswriting) June 12, 2018

Many others shared the photo with a few words torching the Trump administration’s immigration policies and encouraged others to share the picture.

Snopes pointed out that the activists staged their demonstration outside the city hall to protest the Trump administration’s practice of taking illegal immigrant families into custody and separating the children from the adults being charged with illegally entering the United States.

The Texas chapter of the Brown Berets de Cemanahuac — the group behind the protest — posted several photos of the event to Facebook with some images showing a portable cage with protesters holding up signs.

