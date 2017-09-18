True Pundit

Politics

Facing ‘Tremendous’ Legal Bills, Michael Flynn Establishes Legal Defense Fund

Posted on by
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter

A legal defense fund has been established for Michael Flynn to help the former national security adviser pay his legal bills amid multiple investigations related to the 2016 election.

Flynn’s brother and sister, Joe Flynn and Barbara Redgate, are operating the fund, which began accepting donations early Monday morning.

The fund, which has been in the works since July, is being established to help Flynn’s family cover the “tremendous” legal bills he’s racked up since coming under investigation for his business activities during the presidential campaign, the fund’s website states. – READ MORE

Facing ‘Tremendous’ Legal Bills, Michael Flynn Establishes Legal Defense Fund
Facing ‘Tremendous’ Legal Bills, Michael Flynn Establishes Legal Defense Fund

A legal defense fund has been established for Michael Flynn to help the former national security adviser pay his legal bills amid multiple investigations related to the 2016 election. Flynn's broth
The Daily Caller The Daily Caller
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
  • harrydweeks

    What a horrible shame. This man is going broke for supporting Trump and all the Obozo and KKKlinton gang members are getting off scot free.

  • PatriciaFKutz

    Google pays now $99 to each worker for working on computer.You can also avail this.
    On tuesday I got a great new Land Rover Range Rover from having earned $11752 this last four weeks..with-out any doubt it’s the most-comfortable job I have ever done .. It sounds unbelievable but you wont forgive yourself if you don’t check it
    !si293d:
    ➽➽
    ➽➽;➽➽ http://GoogleOnlineAlertAlertTechJobsOpportunities/Alert/jobs ★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫:::::!sd163l..,..