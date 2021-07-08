Facing Recall Now, CA’s Newsom Watched State Homicide Rate Spike 31% In 2020

While many Californians eagerly await the recall election targeting California Democratic governor Gavin Newsom, who watched as various municipalities in his state have slashed police budgets, Newsom also oversaw a spike in crime in 2020 that could give his critics more data to be used against him.

Some of that data, according to a report issued by California Attorney General Rob Bonta, includes this from 2020: The state’s homicide rate soared 31%. The aggravated assault rate increased 8.8%. The number of law enforcement officers assaulted with a firearm increased 30.2%; the number assaulted with other dangerous weapons increased 60.8%. The total number of domestic violence-related calls for assistance involving a firearm rose 42%.

RGA Action spokesperson Joanna Rodriguez responded to the statistics, asserting, “It’s hard to believe Governor Gavin Newsom could do worse than misleading residents about wildfire preparations or lying about California’s ‘roaring’ economy, but leaving families to fend for themselves against violent crime spikes might take the cake. California families deserve better than someone who releases ‘hardened criminals‘ early and stands by as his Party slashes law enforcement budgets across the state.”

In October 2020, Fresno County District Attorney Lisa Smittcamp ripped Newsom at a press conference dealing with the surge in violent crime caused by the release of criminals from prisons, stating, “Stop using COVID-19 to promote your political agenda. The blood of the children being shot by out-of-control gang members in our city is on your hands, and on the hands of every person who does not make public safety a priority.” – READ MORE

