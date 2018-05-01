Facebook’s ‘Dislike’ button is rolling out to more users

Your Facebook experience is getting a “Dislike” button, though it’s not really an actual button. Nor is it called “Dislike.” However, it is a step towards allowing users to express their distaste for certain comments. That’s because the “dislike button” is actually a downvote option similar to what’s currently available on Reddit. And it only works with comments, not actual posts.

Going forward, you’ll be able to upvote and downvote comments made on Facebook, just like on Reddit. On Reddit, however, you can also upvote and downvote a post. You’ll still be able to Like a comment just as you do now, and you’ll be able to see how it’s all laid out in the screenshots below.

While it’s visible to everyone when you like a post or comment on Facebook, upvoting or downvoting a comment will be totally anonymous — well, Facebook will know, but not your friends or the total strangers who’re involved in the conversation. Facebook has been testing the feature for a while now, and it’s finally rolling out to more users, The Next Web reports. You might see it soon in your account, though there’s no telling exactly when people will gain access to the new feature.- READ MORE

