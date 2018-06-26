True Pundit

Facebook will now tell you exactly how much of your life is wasting away

The feature is called Your Time on Facebookaccording to TechCrunch, and it resides in Facebook’s current Android app. The feature is not official yet, but once enabled it should tell you how much time you spent on Facebook on each of the past seven days, as well as your average time. Here’s what it’ll look like:

What’s even more interesting is that you can set limits and that will trigger a reminder whenever you pass those limits. The feature will also bring over a shortcut to let you change your Facebook notification settings. After all, it’s those pesky notifications that pull you back into Facebook all day long.

Facebook confirmed the feature to TechCrunch. “We’re always working on new ways to help make sure people’s time on Facebook is time well spent,” the company said. However, there’s no telling when the feature will be available on Android and iPhone. – READ MORE

