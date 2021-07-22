Facebook, White House Colluding on Censorship: Lawsuit

Facebook is censoring Americans at the behest of President Joe Biden’s administration in violation of the First Amendment, a new lawsuit alleges.

As evidence of the collusion, the class-action complaint quotes White House press secretary Jen Psaki’s recent admission that the administration is “flagging problematic posts for Facebook that spread disinformation.”

“When she said that they were working with Big Tech then it changes everything because then it’s the government censoring, so that obviously can’t stand,” Richard Rogalinski, the plaintiff, told The Epoch Times.

Rogalinski made several posts about COVID-19 this year, including on April 6 remarking how he has seen data showing masks do not prevent the spread of the virus that causes the disease.

He has seen those posts appended with statements directing people to articles by so-called fact-checkers.

In one instance last month, Rogalinski posted an image of a tweet by Dr. David Samadi positing that "hydroxychloroquine worked this whole time."

