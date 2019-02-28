Facebook Whistleblower: Staff ‘Deboost’ Unwanted Content – and I Saw Same Code Used on Conservatives

Recent Facebook Insider Leaks Released By Project Veritas Reveal That The Social Media Giant’s Demoting Of Conservative Content Isn’t Just Done By Human Moderators, It’s Built Right Into The Code Of The Website As A Technical Action Called “deboosting.”

Project Veritas latest bombshell report reveals inside info from Facebook. One of the most shocking revelations from the report is that Mark Zuckerberg’s suppression of conservative content on the platform isn’t just the result of heavy-handed moderation by human employees, but is actually built right into the code of the site.

According to the insider, the documents revealed a routine suppression of the distribution of conservative Facebook pages. The technical action she repeatedly saw, and for which Project Veritas was provided documentation, was labeled ActionDeboostLiveDistribution. Said the insider, “I would see appear on several different conservative pages. I first noticed it with an account that I can’t remember, but I remember once I started looking at it, I also saw it on Mike Cernovich’s page, saw it on Steven Crowder’s page, as well as the Daily Caller’s page.”

Conservative commentator Steven Crowder’s page had been suppressed before in April 2016, and Crowder told Project Veritas they settled a dispute related to the issue with Facebook out of court. – READ MORE