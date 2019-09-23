Facebook Walks Into Legal Trap After Claiming To Be ‘Publisher’ In Laura Loomer Lawsuit

Facebook may have just stepped on a legal landmine amid an ongoing battle with journalist Laura Loomer – after the Silicon Valley giant claimed in a motion to dismiss Loomer’s lawsuit that it can bar the political activist under their rights as a publisher, according to RT.

Notably, Facebook has long defined itself as a tech company which simply provides a platform for users’ free speech – maintaining that they’re a neutral party which is protected from legal repercussions.

“Under well-established law, neither Facebook nor any other publisher can be liable for failing to publish someone else’s message,” reads the company’s motion to dismiss Loomer’s defamation lawsuit – adding that terms like “dangerous” or “promoting hate” cannot be factually verified, and are therefore protected opinions for a publisher according to the report. That said, the company claims it never applied either term to Loomer despite banning her under their “dangerous individuals” policy.