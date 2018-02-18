Facebook VP of Ads Exposes Facts About Russia’s Election Meddling — It Derails Mainstream Media Narrative

Facebook Vice President of Ads Rob Goldman shared Friday that Russia’s meddling in the 2016 election was about dividing America, not getting President Donald Trump to the White House.

Goldman explained that despite Facebook sharing Russian ads with Congress, special counsel Robert Mueller, and the American people, some facts are still misunderstood.

As someone who saw all of the Russian ads, he tweeted that he can definitively say swaying the presidential election wasn’t the main goal.

While a common belief is that pro-Trump ads helped get the Republican candidate elected, Goldman shared a fact that’s been highly overlooked in the majority of articles.

The majority of the Russian ad spend happened AFTER the election. We shared that fact, but very few outlets have covered it because it doesn’t align with the main media narrative of Tump and the election. https://t.co/2dL8Kh0hof — Rob Goldman (@robjective) February 17, 2018

He explained that most of the Russian ad spending occurred after the election when the time had come and gone to change the result. – READ MORE

