Facebook to Fund News Programming, Including CNN’s Anderson Cooper

Facebook Will Launch A Set Of “fully Funded” News Shows On Their Platform, Including A Twice-weekly Show From Far-left News Outlet Mic, And A “nightly Show Hosted By Cnn’s Anderson Cooper,” In An Effort To Crackdown On “fake News.”

According to the Wrap, the shows will accompany the launch of Facebook Watch, and “despite being paid for by Facebook, will have ‘full editorial control.’”

The lineup includes ABC News’ On Location, Advance Local’s Chasing Corruption, ATTN’s Undivided ATTN, CNN’s Anderson Cooper Full Circle, Fox News’ Fox News Update, Mic’s Mic Dispatch, and Univision’s Real America with Jorge Ramos. – READ MORE

