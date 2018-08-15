Facebook Threatens Media ‘Work With Us Or Die’

The Sun reported: According to The Australian, as part of a four-hour closed-door meeting with Ms Brown, the top exec for the social media giant said: “We will help you revitalise journalism … in a few years the reverse looks like I’ll be holding your hands with your dying ­business like in a hospice.”

Five sources present at the meeting confirmed the comments.

She was also reported to have said: “Mark Zuckerberg doesn’t care about publishers but is giving me a lot of leeway and concessions to make these changes”.

She added: ““We are not interested in talking to you about your traffic and referrals anymore. That is the old world and there is no going back – Mark wouldn’t agree to this.”

Facebook strongly denies the reports and said the quotes were “not accurate” and have been “taken out of context.” But they have not released transcripts of the meeting. – READ MORE

Facebook is asking major U.S. banks for financial data in order to provide more online shopping services and to track consumer spending habits, The Wall Street Journal reported.

But according to the Journal, financial institutions are reluctant to partner with the social media network over privacy concerns. One bank has reportedly pulled out of discussions with Facebook because of the issue.

The news comes as Facebook struggles to fend off concerns that arose from a privacy scandal in which a political consulting firm obtained data on 87 million users without their knowledge.

Facebook told the paper that any financial information it obtains would not be shared with third parties or used to target advertisements.

“We don’t use purchase data from banks or credit card companies for ads,” Facebook spokeswoman Elisabeth Diana told the Journal. “We also don’t have special relationships, partnerships, or contracts with banks or credit card companies to use their customers’ purchase data for ads.” – READ MORE