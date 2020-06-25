Facebook ‘Supreme Court’ to Feature Leftist Law Professors

Facebook’s new oversight board, commonly referred to as its “Supreme Court,” will be tasked with determining which content should be removed from the site. It will be staffed with leftist professors from some of America’s top law schools.

According to a report by Campus Reform, Facebook’s new Oversight Board will be staffed with law school professors that have donated to progressive candidates and causes.

Columbia University Law School Professor Jamal Greene and University of Oklahoma Law Professor Evelyn Aswad are amongst the American legal experts that have been named to the Oversight Board. Greene has donated to the campaigns of Elizabeth Warren and Hillary Clinton. Aswad has donated to progressive causes through a fundraising organization called ActBlue.

Stanford Law School Professor Pamela Karlan, who was recently named to the Oversight Board, was an aggressive proponent of the campaign to impeach President Donald Trump. During a hearing before the House Judiciary Committee, Karlan compared Trump’s call with the Ukrainian president to suffering through a hurricane. – READ MORE

