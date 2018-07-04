Facebook slammed for ‘censorship’ of country group’s patriotic song (VIDEO)

Facebook was slammed by the Wes Cook band Tuesday after it prevented the country group from using the social network’s paid tools to promote its song “I Stand for the Flag.”

The Nashville-based group released a video for “I Stand for the Flag” on Facebook Monday morning. They planned to promote the video using the paid promotion tools that the social network provides. The request was initially approved and then rejected by Facebook, which cited the video’s “political content,” according to the band.

Late Tuesday, Facebook told Fox News that the decision has been overturned. “We recently announced anyone running ads about political or other major national issues must include a ‘paid for’ label,” explained a Facebook spokesperson. “After looking again, we determined that this ad doesn’t need that label. While this is a new policy, and while we won’t ever be perfect, we think knowing who is behind an ad is important, and we’ll continue to work on improving as we roll it out.”

The song features lyrics such as: “Don’t care if you’re black or white or who you love, I stand for the Flag and the Flag stands for all of us.”

Frontman Wes Cook argues that the song promotes a message of patriotism, not political division, as evidenced by the line “you ain’t gotta pick a side, you can love your fellow man and still have pride.” – READ MORE

