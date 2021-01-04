Facebook Shuts Down Page For GOP Senate Campaigns Just Before Georgia Runoffs

Facebook shut down a fundraising page for Sens. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.) and David Perdue (R-Ga.) just days before voters head to the polls to decide between the Republicans and their Democratic challengers.

The National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) runs the Georgia Battleground Fund, a joint fundraising committee for the NRSC and the campaigns for Loeffler and Perdue.

According to a screenshot from the committee, Facebook alerted them that the page for the fund was disabled “for policy violation.”

The page allegedly violated a policy against unacceptable business practices.

“We don’t allow ads that promote products, services, schemes, or offers using deceptive or misleading practices, including those meant to mislead or scam people out of money or personal information,” the alert said. “Big Tech is at it again,” the NRSC said in a statement. “This is unacceptable with only four days to Election Day.”

A Facebook spokesperson told news outlets that what happened was a mistake . – READ MORE

