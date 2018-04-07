Facebook says users would have to pay to remove targeted ads

With Facebook still on the defensive, Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg recently sat down for an interview with NBC News that originally aired on the Today show. As you might expect, Sandberg echoed previous statements from other Facebook executives regarding the Cambridge Analytica fiasco.

One of the more interesting tidbits from Sandberg’s interview centered on Facebook’s advertising arm. Indeed, Facebook’s ability to provide advertisers with hyper-targeted demographic information is the reason why the company’s platform was such an attractive target for Cambridge Analytica and others in the first place.

Not surprisingly, the current controversy engulfing Facebook won’t do much to limit the ads users see on a day-to-day basis.

When asked point-blank if Facebook would ever provide users with an ability to opt out of targeted advertising, Sandberg didn’t mince words.

“We don’t have an opt-out at the highest level. That would be a paid product.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1