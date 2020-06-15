Facebook Says Page Celebrating “Dead Cops” Doesn’t Violate Its Community Standards

Facebook has refused to remove a page celebrating “dead cops,” saying that it does not violate their community standards.

The page is titled The Only Good Cops Are Dead Cops and openly incites violence against police officers.

However, when it was reported to Facebook moderators, they reviewed the page and said that although it may be “offensive,” it doesn’t violate any specific community standards.

Meanwhile, another Facebook page set up by concerned parents that was critical of ‘Drag Queen Story Hour’ was banned by the social media giant.

500 Mom Strong was removed for “transphobic language,” including one post that merely stated, “Reminder: Women don’t have to be polite to someone who is making them uncomfortable.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --