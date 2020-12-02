Facebook Says It Will Provide The “Authoritative Information” On COVID Vaccines

No sooner did we just get finishing penning a piece about how the British Army is being used to fight “anti-vaccine” protests and vaccine “disinformation” – including by “work closely with social media companies” – than Mark Zuckerberg has also thrown his hat into the fray.

The Facebook CEO has said he wants to provide platform users with “authoritative information about Covid-19 vaccines,” according to CNBC. The company has “already reached out to the Biden administration,” Zuckerberg has said. We don’t know about you, but we already feel safer and more informed…

Meanwhile, “authoritative” is a great word choice.

On a livestream with Dr. Anthony Fauci this week, Zuckerberg said: “There’ll be a few important things that we can do together. We’re already planning a push around authoritative information about the vaccines.”

He did not clarify on how he planned on distributing the information, but if it’s anything like how Facebook informed its users on how to vote, it will be a non-stop bludgeoning of banners, alerts and messages that will completely override what little true “user experience” is left on Facebook, between the ads.- READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --