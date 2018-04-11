Facebook reconsiders ‘unsafe for community’ tag on pro-Trump Diamond and Silk videos after Fox & Friends appearance

Facebook is reconsidering classifying videos produced by Diamond and Silk, two of President Donald Trump’s most ardent supporters, as “unsafe to the community” after the dynamic duo went on Fox News’ morning show asking why the embattled social media giant had labeled them as such.

In a statement to Fox News, a Facebook spokesperson said: “We have communicated directly with Diamond And Silk about this issue. The message they received last week was inaccurate and not reflective of the way we communicate with our community and the people who run Pages on our platform. We have provided them with more information about our policies and the tools that are applicable to their Page and look forward to the opportunity to speak with them.”

After being deemed “unsafe to the community” by Facebook’s public policy team, Lynnette “Diamond” Hardaway and Rochelle “Silk” Richardson went on “Fox & Friends” and said they were provided with no reason why their videos were labeled as unsafe.

“They gave us no rationale,” the sisters said on Sunday. “The only thing they told us is that we are unsafe for the community. We are two women of color, how are we unsafe? We don’t sell drugs, we don’t belong to no gangs. It’s offensive, it’s appalling, it taints our brand. Why are you censoring two black women? Why are you not allowing our viewers to view our content?” – READ MORE

