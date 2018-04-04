Facebook Quietly Kept Users’ Private Videos Even After Users Tried to Delete

Following weeks of controversy surrounding the harvesting of user data, it has been learned that Facebook has been internally saving private videos that its users had deleted.

New York Magazine brought the issue to light after several users downloaded a ZIP file of all the data Facebook has collected on them. The users discovered that videos they had recorded but never posted were stored by the social media giant.

“Facebook had a feature that let users film videos via webcam on Facebook itself — that is, without ever leaving the Facebook site to use a video recorder. Once you were done filming, Facebook would show you a preview of your clip,” NY Mag explained. “If you decided to do another take, you could click to discard that video and try it again. Except, the video wasn’t actually deleted. Instead, Facebook apparently saved your unused clip.” – READ MORE

