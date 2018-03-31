Facebook Quietly Begins Fact-Checking Political Photos and Videos

Facebook announced today that the company began fact-checking political photos and videos on Wednesday in an attempt to root out fake news. The company announced in a blog post that the changes come as a result of Facebook’s plan to review “ongoing election efforts.”

Fake identities– this is when an actor conceals their identity or takes on the identity of another group or individual; Fake audiences– so this is using tricks to artificially expand the audience or the perception of support for a particular message; False facts – the assertion of false information; and False narratives– which are intentionally divisive headlines and language that exploit disagreements and sow conflict. This is the most difficult area for us, as different news outlets and consumers can have completely different on what an appropriate narrative is even if they agree on the facts.

Stamos singled out “organized, professional groups” whose motivation is money. “These cover the spectrum from private but ideologically motivated groups to full-time employees of state intelligence services,” he said. “Their targets might be foreign or domestic, and while much of the public discussion has been about countries trying to influence the debate abroad, we also must be on guard for domestic manipulation using some of the same techniques.” – READ MORE

