Facebook Purges Patriot Prayer After Member Killed by Antifa

Facebook has blacklisted the conservative group “Patriot Prayer,” as well as the group’s leader, Joey Gibson. The move by Facebook arrives in the wake of a Patriot Prayer member being murdered in Portland by an Antifa rioter. Facebook told a media outlet the purge is part of its “ongoing efforts to remove Violent Social Militias from our platform.”

Facebook suspended Joey Gibson’s personal account, and his Portland-based group, Patriot Prayer, as well as the personal pages of multiple group members, according to a report by the Oregonian.

The accounts were banned from Facebook on Friday morning, less than one week after Patriot Prayer member Aaron “Jay” Danielson was fatally shot by self-professed Portland Antifa member Michael Forest Reinoehl.

After Danielson’s murder, Reinoehl was given a platform by Vice News via an interview in which the self-proclaimed Antifa member appeared to admit to shooting Danielson, stating that he “had no choice.”

“I hate to say it, but I see a civil war right around the corner,” said Reinoehl in the interview. Reinoehl had previously described himself in a social media post as “100% ANTIFA.” – READ MORE

