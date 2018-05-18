Facebook Partners with Globalist Atlantic Council to Interfere in Elections Around the World

Facebook Has Partnered With The Atlantic Council, Whosemembers Include Arch-globalists Like Henry Kissinger And Dina Powell, To “protect Free And Fair Elections Around The World.”

Facebook announced earlier today that the Atlantic Council will provide it with “real-time insights and updates on emerging threats and disinformation campaigns from around the world.”

In other words, Facebook will trust a globalist think-tank to distinguish “disinformation” from the spin and sloganeering that characterize virtually all democratic elections.

Facebook says it will also rely on monitoring teams from the Atlantic Council during elections:

Facebook will also use the Atlantic Council’s Digital Research Unit Monitoring Missions during elections and other highly sensitive moments. This will allow us to focus on a particular geographic area — monitoring for misinformation and foreign interference and also working to help educate citizens as well as civil society. – READ MORE

