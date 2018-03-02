Facebook Just Hid Donald Trump’s Posts From Half Of His Audience

Engagement on President Donald Trump’s Facebook posts has dropped by almost half since Facebook’s founder announced the latest algorithm change.

In January, Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg announced that it is going to be pushing out less “news” posts from public pages, however, more than just news sources are taking a hit.

Since the announcement, Trump’s official Facebook page saw a 45 percent decline in total engagement, dropping from over 4.7 million engagements to approximately 2.6 million engagements, Breitbart reported.

Average engagement on the president’s Facebook posts also dropped by about 38 percent, from 71,228 average engagements to 44,465 average engagements.

The number of times Trump has posted on Facebook has not declined. – READ MORE

