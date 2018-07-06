Politics Technology
Facebook Issues Apology After Labeling Declaration of Independence as ‘Hate Speech’
A community newspaper in Texas brought new attention to Facebook’s policies when the social media platform removed a post containing a passage from the Declaration of Independence, which it labled hate speech.
As The Hill reported, Facebook initially determined the post violated its community standards but later restored the status update and issued an apology.
The Liberty County Vindicator published an article Monday explaining that its editors had posted the historical document in segments on its Facebook page as a way to encourage readers to consider its meaning ahead of Independence Day.
In total, the paper posted a 12-part series of status updates that contained the entire text of the Declaration of Independence.
It was the 10th installment — specifically paragraphs 27 to 31 of the document — that was initially found to be in violation of Facebook standards. – READ MORE
The paper's managing editor speculated that the language was not politically correct enough for today's social media standards.