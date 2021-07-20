‘Facebook Isn’t Killing People’: Biden Walks Back Criticism of Tech Giant

President Joe Biden on July 19 walked back statements he made about Facebook last week that the social media company is “killing people” by allowing the spread of alleged misinformation.

“Facebook isn’t killing people, these 12 people are out there giving misinformation,” Biden told reporters during an event, referencing a study that made claims that a dozen accounts on Facebook are the main ones that promote alleged COVID-19 misinformation. “Anyone listening to it is getting hurt by it. It’s killing people. It’s bad information.”

In attempting to qualify his statement, Biden said, “My hope is that Facebook, instead of taking it personally that somehow I’m saying Facebook is killing people, that they would do something about the misinformation, the outrageous misinformation about the vaccine … That’s what I meant.”

Facebook over the weekend responded to Biden’s and other White House officials’ comments about the firm, saying that the social media giant wasn’t responsible for the Biden administration missing its self-imposed July 4 deadline to get 70 percent of Americans vaccinated. – READ MORE

