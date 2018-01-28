Facebook Is Identifying Your Political Preferences — Here’s How You Can Check

Facebook has long prided itself on the user experience — in essence, giving people a platform to share what they want and to see posts, whether sponsored or organic, that they’re interested in. So to help aid that process, Facebook decided to determine a user’s political preferences for them.

Under the settings subsection labeled “Ad Preferences” is a spot called “Your Information,” which contains two tabs: “About you” and “Your categories.”

The categories are a variety of characteristics that help define a user, such as how you access Facebook, the type of phone you own, your birth month, and how often you travel.

It also places you into one of three political categories: very liberal, moderate, or conservative.

According to the social media giant, the categories are determined based both on information that was provided and “other activity.” – READ MORE

AT&T called for an “Internet Bill of Rights” and argued that Facebook and Google should also be subjected to rules that would prevent unfair censorship on their platforms.

AT&T, one of the largest telecommunications companies, called for Congress to enact an “Internet Bill of Rights” which would subject Facebook, Google, and other content providers to rules that would prevent unfair censorship on Internet Service Providers (ISPs) such as Comcast or AT&T as well as content providers such as Facebook and Google.

AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson wrote, “Congressional action is needed to establish an ‘Internet Bill of Rights’ that applies to all internet companies and guarantees neutrality, transparency, openness, non-discrimination and privacy protection for all internet users.”

Stephenson posted the ad in the New York Times, Washington Post, and other national news outlets on Wednesday. – READ MORE