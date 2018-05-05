Facebook has a backdoor to your account, and you’ll never know if it’s being used

No matter how strong a password you set for your Facebook account, you should know there is one entity that can access it without your knowledge whenever it’s given reason to do so. It’s not the government, although they indeed might be interested in this particular “hack,” too. It’s Facebook. That’s right, Facebook holds the power to log into the accounts of any of its more than 2.2 billion users, a fact it kept secret until now.

Only a “small group” of Facebook employees have permission to access any profile without the knowledge of the owner, according to The Wall Street Journal. But if you’re a Facebook employee, an alert dubbed internally the “Sauron alert” will tell you that someone has logging into your account.

The same protections do not exist for the regular Facebook user, which proves yet again that Facebook has a double standard stance on user privacy.

Facebook does have a reason for not disclosing this capability. However, that’s not good enough considering what we’ve been learning about Facebook for the past few weeks. Here’s what a Facebook spokesperson had to say about the matter:

In thinking about how we could do something similar for everyone, there are a number of important considerations that come into play—for example, how we can avoid tipping off bad actors or hindering our work to prevent real world harm in cases of abuse or other sensitive situations. – READ MORE

