Facebook Gets Hit With Another Fine For Collecting Data On Users

The Spanish government reportedly fined Facebook $1.4 million for collecting data on people’s religious beliefs and ideology.

The Spanish Data Protection Agency (DPA) says Facebook has been violating the country’s privacy rules, which forbids the stockpiling of certain personal information without explicit consent, according to TechCrunch.

The social media company accumulates, maintains and then utilizes data for marketing purposes, whether directly for itself or third-party partners. In doing so, the watchdog bureau identified three main transgressions, one costing about $715,000, and two costing about $360,000 each. – READ MORE