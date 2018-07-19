Facebook Finally Removes Page Inciting Violence Against Republicans

Facebook seems to be enforcing its community standards equally for once by removing a page that called for violence against Republicans, but only after Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) brought it up in a hearing.

According to The Hill, Gaetz had aired his concerns about the page to Facebook previously, but was dismissed. Only after Gaetz presented the page to Facebook’s head of global policy management directly during the House Judiciary Committee’s hearing examining how social media companies filter content did the social media giant finally get on board.

The page, titled “Milkshakes against the Republican Party,” called for “crazed shooters” to gun down the GOP’s congressional baseball team and attack the NRA. Gaetz said during the hearing that when his office originally contacted Facebook, it argued the page did not meet its criteria for removal.

Following the hearing, Facebook’s Head of Global Policy Management Monika Bickert said that any calls for violence violate community service. The page was removed as a result.

Gaetz expressed gratitude to the social media giant for doing the right thing. – READ MORE

When Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testified before Congress in April, at least one Democratic senator grilling him had a spouse with more than $100,000 invested in Zuckerberg’s company, according to a new report.

The San Jose Mercury News reported that California Sen. Dianne Feinstein failed to disclose hearing.

The report said that investment banker Richard Blum, Feinstein’s husband, owns Facebook stock in the range of $100,000 to $250,000 worth of Facebook stock. The disclosure was first made public in May, a month after Zuckerberg’s appearance.

Tom Mentzer, Feinstein’s communications director, downplayed the significance of the new report. – READ MORE

