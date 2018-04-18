Facebook explains what data it collects from non-users, but still doesn’t offer a way out

Facebook just came out with a “Hard Questions” blog post that further elaborates on the kind of data Facebook collects when you’re not using Facebook.

The post is a lot more comprehensive than Zuckerberg’s testimony. However, don’t expect a way out. Facebook is simply explaining what data it collects, and why it does it. But there’s absolutely no way to turn it off.

“When you visit a site or app that uses our services, we receive information even if you’re logged out or don’t have a Facebook account,” Baser writes. “This is because other apps and sites don’t know who is using Facebook.”

Facebook collects a bunch of data about you including your IP address (therefore your location), browser type, operating system. Its cookies also keep track of the sites you visit, and what app you’re using.

Facebook says it uses the data for security reasons — which is the reason Zuckerberg gave last week — but also to provide its services to sites and apps, and enhance its own services. – READ MORE

