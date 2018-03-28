True Pundit

Facebook Engineer: Users Having ‘Stupid’ Reaction to Our Quietly Taking Their Personal Data

An anonymous Facebook engineer is going viral in all the wrong ways after a writer accused him of calling users’ concerns over privacy “stupid” and saying that since they checked a box allowing the social media giant to use the data, they oughtn’t to be annoyed that the data was sold to third parties.

The email was put up on social media by Tom Warren, a senior editor at The Verge, a tech publication. Warren recently wrote an article which dealt with Android users’ phone histories being stored by Facebook.

“Facebook has been collecting call records and SMS data from Android devices for years,” Warren wrote.

“Your post of fb collecting call history and sms text is pretty dirty,” the engineer supposedly told Warren

“You’re turning a messenger/fb feature into a smear campaign. The app clearly ask (sic) for permission to read these data. Your article takes stupid audience reaction and spin it as a controversy. I think that’s pretty messed up. That’s like people freaking over what they signed in an App EULA and making a big deal about it later. I am a huge fan of the verge but this article is a low blow to fb and you know it. I expected better from you.” – READ MORE

This Facebook engineer's honesty could turn into a PR nightmare for the company that is already under public scrutiny.
