Facebook Confirms: Voting System to Silence Problematic Opinions in Works

Facebook has confirmed that it is testing a downvote button that will allow users to flag and hide comments they find misleading, offensive or inappropriate.

The technology news website TechCrunch reported that the social media giant hoped to create a “lightweight” way for users to report inappropriate content.

The company denied that the button was a “dislike” button.

In a statement, Facebook said: “We are not testing a dislike button. We are exploring a feature for people to give us feedback about comments on public page posts. This is running for a small set of people in the U.S. only.”

When the button is selected, the flagged content is hidden, and users can report comments as “offensive,” “misleading” or “off topic.” The comments are reportedly hidden from the “offensive” user. – READ MORE

A Yale-published study claiming to mirror Facebook’s new methodology for sorting “broadly trusted” news sources from partisan news inadvertently undermines its author’s own advocacy of the methodology by listing far-left sites Salon.com and HuffingtonPost as “mainstream” while packing its “hyper-partisan” category with right-of-center news sources.

Politico ran with the headline “GOP voters trust CNN, N.Y. Times over Breitbart, InfoWars.” A more accurate headline would have been “Single Working Paper With Questionable Methodology Shows GOP Voters Trust CNN Over Breitbart.” But that probably would have got them fewer clicks.

What the study actually shows, by the authors’ own admission, is that mainstream media sources are most likely to achieve a “broadly trusted” rating by surveyed subjects due to their name recognition, not due to the quality of their journalism.

In the study, the authors admit that if Facebook were to sort news on the basis of “trustworthiness” surveys, it would favor established, mainstream outlets and punish new media — because newer, unfamiliar sources are less likely to be trusted. – READ MORE