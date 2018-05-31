Facebook co-founder’s wife spent $650G on Shaun King’s PAC bid to reform criminal justice system

The wife of a Facebook co-founder has contributed the majority of cash to a political action committee led by Black Lives Matter activist Shaun King that targets district attorney races across the U.S. in a bid to reshape the criminal justice system.

Cari Tuna — wife of Dustin Moskovitz, who co-founded Facebook together with Mark Zuckerberg — contributed more than $650,000 to the Real Justice PAC in February 2017, the Washington Free Beacon reported.

The PAC also took in $400,000 in contributions in addition to Tuna’s generous donation, making her the top contributor funding most of the group’s activities.

King, who has recently come under fire for pushing a debunked story about a state trooper sexually assaulting a woman, said his group is working to elect “reform-minded prosecutors at the county and municipal level who are committed to using the powers of their office to fight structural racism and defend our communities from abuse by state power.”

Tuna’s donation appears to be the only contribution she made this election cycle, according to Federal Election Commission data. In previous cycles, she spent millions on a labor union PAC and an environment group. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1