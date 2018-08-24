Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Has Donated Millions To Influence November Voting

Facebook co-founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg and others from Facebook are reportedly spending millions on midterm ballot initiatives ranging from criminal justice reform and to increasing public housing spending.

Two organizations founded by Zuckerberg, his wife Priscilla Chan, and Facebook co-founder Dustin Moskovitz spent $1 million each so far to support an Ohio ballot initiative that would reduce criminal drug possession from a felony to a misdemeanor, Axios reported Wednesday.

The two organizations, the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative and the Open Philanthropy Project, are also spending hundreds of thousands on other initiatives across the country.

As a limited liability company (LLC), the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative can be for-profit and has fewer regulations about spending disclosure, so it’s unclear which organizations were specifically targeted.

The Chan Zuckerberg Initiative donated through affiliated “social welfare” organizations, Axios reported.

One is the Emerson Collective, also a limited liability company, which has donated exclusively to California ballot measures. – READ MORE

After taking a hard hit on Wall Street last week, Facebook’s stock sank even lower Monday.

The company’s stock price dropped almost 4 percent in early trading, Fortune reported.

By the end of the day, the stock had rebounded slightly to a 2.2 percent drop.

Facebook’s recent tumbles have cost CEO Mark Zuckerberg billions. The company’s founder owns 14.18 million Class A shares and 441.6 million Class B shares. The Bloomberg Billionaires Index estimates Zuckerberg’s net worth has dropped another $660 million from the most recent hit.

Facebook’s fall is also bad news for the markets as a whole. The fact that Facebook has lost more than 20 percent of its value since July 25 helped push the NASDAQ to its lowest level since July 5.

That puts Facebook into what’s called bear market territory, MarketWatch reported, noting that a bear market is one that loses 20 percent of its former value. – READ MORE