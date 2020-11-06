Facebook Censors Grassroots ‘Stop the Steal’ Group with 300,000+ Members

Facebook has censored Stop the Steal, a rapidly growing Facebook page set up by Trump voters organizing in-person rallies at voting locations to demand integrity in the ballot counting process.

The page was set up only recently, and quickly grew to over 300,000 members in the space of 24 hours, as voter concerns about irregular activities at voting locations in key swing states escalated. Stop the Steal is also organizing through its own website.

In October, Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg donated over $100 million to a “safe elections” project run by former Obama campaign manager David Plouffe.

But now, it seems ordinary Republican voters are not allowed to use his platform to organize in defense of election integrity.

The mainstream media ran several articles about Stop the Steal, attacking its members as purveyors of "misinformation" and criticizing Facebook for not censoring the page quickly enough

