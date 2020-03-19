Facebook ‘Bug’ Marked Genuine Coronavirus News as Spam

Tech giant Facebook recently admitted that it marked posts linking to genuine information and articles about the Wuhan coronavirus as spam, blaming a “bug in an anti-spam system.”

The Verge reported that on Tuesday evening, information began rolling in across social media that Facebook was labeling some posts and articles about the Wuhan coronavirus as spam, even when the articles were genuine and factual. The spam label drastically reduces the engagement on Facebook posts, in many cases making them essentially disappear.

We’re on this – this is a bug in an anti-spam system, unrelated to any changes in our content moderator workforce. We’re in the process of fixing and bringing all these posts back. More soon. — Guy Rosen (@guyro) March 17, 2020

According to Guy Rosen, Facebook’s vice president of integrity, the issue was caused by a “bug in an anti-spam system” and Facebook began working to fix the issue on Tuesday. Rosen’s tweet about the issue can be seen below in a reply to former Facebook chief security officer Alex Stamos – read more

