Facebook blocks users from sharing NY Post story about BLM co-founder’s pricey home-buying spree

Facebook is censoring the New York Post — again.

Users on the platform reported Thursday that they weren’t able to share the link to a story, published by the Post, that detailed Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Khan-Cullors’ recent multimillion-dollar “real estate buying binge.”

In the story, the Post reported that as protests and riots were carried out last year in the name of Black Lives Matter — and as money poured into the organization’s coffers — the group’s co-founder snagged four high-end homes worth a total of $3.2 million. The Post article highlighted the irony of a self-proclaimed Marxist like Khan-Cullors cashing in on a grassroots movement.

But when users went to share the story, they were blocked from doing so. TheBlaze can confirm that as of Friday afternoon the article was still restricted from being shared on a personal Facebook page or through the platform’s Messenger app.

When attempting to share the link, an alert pops up on screen, saying, “Your post couldn’t be shared, because this link goes against our Community Standards.” – READ MORE

