Facebook Blacklists Michigan Lockdown Protest Group

Facebook has blacklisted the page “Michiganders Against Excessive Quarantine,” a group with over 380,000 members that served as a central organizing hub for protests against Michigan’s Chinese virus lockdown.

Garrett Soldano, one of the leaders of the Michigan protests, said on his Twitter account that the group has created a new Facebook page, called “Stand Up Michigan.”

“They just shut us down. We have a new page. Here’s the new one https://www.facebook.com/standupmi/” said Soldano in a post on Twitter. “Invite invite invite. We will not be shut down!”

Soldano will be appearing on local radio this morning to discuss Facebook’s censorship.

“At 10:30 am today I will be going on Wood Radio to talk about how Facebook is trying to censor our movement by shutting down our group of over 385,000 Michiganders,” said Soldano. “Tune in via 1300AM or 106.9 FM if you live in West Michigan.” – READ MORE

