Facebook Bans ‘Dangerous’ Conservative Figures but Continues to Allow Leftist Calls for Violence

Although Facebook has begun labeling prominent conservative figures as “dangerous” and removing them from its platform along with Instagram, the company still commonly allows leftist calls to violence to remain online.

Facebook recently blacklisted a number of conservative figures from Facebook, branding them as “dangerous,” despite the fact that many have never supported extremist views or called for violence of any kind. Those banned include Infowars host Alex Jones, Infowars contributor and YouTube star Paul Joseph Watson, journalist and activist Laura Loomer, and Milo Yiannopoulos. Louis Farrakhan was notably also banned from the platforms at the same time despite not being a conservative.

In the wake of this sudden crackdown on conservative figures, many online have pointed out examples of the sort of extremist content that Facebook does not consider “dangerous.” The Twitter account of Far Left Watch noted that a number of militant and extremist leftist groups are still operating without any issue whatsoever across Facebook.

One group in particular, called The Base, is a far-left group based out of New York that has advocated for “militancy to intensify” on their Facebook page alongside photos of members armed with weapons. In many of the photos, members wear balaclavas or scarves covering their aces and the Antifa flag is prominently displayed. Facebook doesn’t deem this content to be “dangerous.” – READ MORE