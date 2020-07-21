Face Masks Mandated By UK Government Specifically Say They Don’t Protect Against COVID-19

The same type of face masks that the UK government is mandating people wear in shops from July 24 onwards to protect against the spread of coronavirus specifically state on their packaging that they don’t protect against coronavirus.

Earlier this week, the government confirmed that anyone caught not wearing a mask when entering a shop or supermarket will be subject to a police fine of £100, prompting the Chair of the London Metropolitan Police Foundation to complain that this would be totally unenforcable.

Only ‘scientists’ for hire. The rest say they are useless, as do the manufacturers of the masks… pic.twitter.com/1Wb3F2lSHC — Cornubian (@Cornubian2) July 15, 2020

However, the law states that cloth masks, scarves or other textile items that don’t require the use of hands to hold them in place are acceptable forms of protection against COVID-19.

One problem with that, the packaging on these kind of cloth masks specifically states that they don’t protect against COVID-19.

“This product is an ear loop mask. This product is not a respirator and will not provide any protection against COVID-19 (coronavirus) or any other viruses or contaminants,” states the packaging on a standard set of cloth masks currently being sold. – READ MORE

