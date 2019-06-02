Extreme Abortion Bill Passes Illinois State Senate; Governor Expected To Sign

On Friday, the Illinois state Senate voted 34-20 to pass the “Reproductive Health Act.” The legislation already passed the state House, as The Daily Wire previously reported, and will now head to the desk of Governor J.B. Pritzker, who is expected to sign it into law.

This act sets forth the fundamental rights of individuals to make autonomous decisions about one’s own reproductive health, including the fundamental right to use or refuse reproductive health care.

This includes … the fundamental right of an individual who becomes pregnant to continue the pregnancy and give birth to a child, or to have an abortion, and to make autonomous decisions about how to exercise that right.

This act restricts the ability of the state to deny, interfere with, or discriminate against these fundamental rights…

A fertilized egg, embryo, or fetus does not have independent rights under the laws of the state…

Except as otherwise provided in this section, no individual or group policy of accident and health insurance that provides pregnancy related benefits may be issued, amended, delivered, or renewed in the State after the effective date of this amendatory Act of the 101st General Assembly unless the policy provides a covered person with coverage for abortion care.