Exposed: The US Government Is Blowing Billions Of Dollars On Pointless Crap

Taxpayer money is subsidizing frog mating studies in Panama, Pakistani ‘woke’ films, and a ‘Green New Deal’ in Peru…

Senator Rand Paul is waging battle against waste. In his latest ‘waste report’, the Senator reveals how the government is adding to the $22 trillion national debt by subsidizing all manner of pointless activities, including $48 billion in improper Medicare and Medicaid payments.

All in all, Senator Paul totaled up $50 BILLION in wasted dollars, and he could have found a lot more had he scratched beneath the surface.

Some of the more bizarre things the government is wasting money on include the State Department spending $100,000 in subsidies for the Pakistani film industry.

The National Science Foundation, a government branch, also spent close to $500,000 studying the difference between frog mating calls in the city and in the forests in Panama. The frogs are not even an endangered species, they just did the study for fun.