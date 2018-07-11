True Pundit

Exposed: News Site Created by Dem Party to Boost Their Candidate

Posted on by
In the tight race for Democrat Claire McCaskill’s seat representing Missouri in the United States Senate, one news site has found nothing good to say about her top rival, Republican state Attorney General Josh Hawley.

The website, The Missouri Download, is, in fact, operated by the Missouri Democratic Party, the Washington Free Beacon reported.

The party does own up to operating the site, but in small type that reads, “Paid for by Missouri State Democratic Committee,” the Free Beacon reported.

The site has only posted a handful of press release-style articles attacking Hawley, which have then been retweeted by Democrats working on McCaskill’s behalf.- READ MORE

The new Axios polls have Republicans up big in Tennessee, leading in Florida, North Dakota, and Indiana, and within the margin of error in Nevada, Missouri, and Arizona.

If the midterm elections were held today, Republicans would not only avoid losing seats in the U.S. Senate, they would actually gain a seat and have a 52-48 majority.

Here’s where the GOP would gain seats, according to AxiosFlorida: Gov. Rick Scott (R-FL) is leading incumbent Sen. Bill Nelson (D-FL) 49-46. North Dakota: Rep. Kevin Cramer (R-ND) is leading incumbent Sen. Heidi Heitkamp (D-ND) 52-47 Indiana: Businessman Mike Braun is leading incumbent Sen. Joe Donnelly (D-IN) 49-47. – READ MORE

'The eyes of the nation are on Missouri.'

